Woman killed in Peterborough crash Staff Report Sep 2, 2022 Sep 2, 2022 Updated 55 min ago A woman died follow a head-on crash Thursday night in Peterborough.About 7:30 p.m., Peterborough police responded to a report of crash on Route 101 in the vicinity of Union Road, according to a news release from the New Hampshire State Police. A 2006 Toyota Camry was traveling eastbound on Route 101 when it crossed into the westbound lane of travel and collided with a 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee, according to the news release.A woman died and two other adults sustained serious injuries in the collision. At the request of the Peterborough Police Department, the Collision Analysis & Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and assumed the lead of the investigation, according to a news release.All aspects of the crash remain under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or events leading up to it are asked to email Trooper Eric Torrens at Eric.M.Torrens@dos.nh.gov.