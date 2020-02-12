MANCHESTER - A woman walking on the city’s West Side needed help from Manchester firefighters to free her leg after getting it stuck in an open Water Works access hole.
District Fire Chief Michael Gamache said that the woman, whose name was not released, was walking outside 14 Third St. when she fell into an “unsecured municipal water shutoff” hole in the middle of the street, injuring her leg.
“This woman was in pain and she was unable to remove her leg which was stuck to just below her knee into the hole,” said Gamache in a statement. Firefighters along with a crew from American Medical Response performed a rapid assessment on the woman’s condition and determined it was likely she fractured her leg, Gamache said.
“Crews treated the leg as such during the course of the 10 minutes that it took fire (personnel) to extricate the patient’s leg from the hole using extrication tools and techniques,” said Gamache in a statement.
According to Gamache, the woman’s leg became stuck in an unsecured access hole for domestic water shutoff. The cap was found on the ground nearby, and a crew from Manchester Water Works was called to the scene to replace the cap.
According to Gamache, a supervisor at Water Works said the department was unaware the access hole was unsecured.