Just three months after graduating from college, a New Hampshire woman said she is fighting paralysis after being knocked out Sunday during a hip-hop concert at Bank of NH Pavilion in Gilford.
Keene resident Madysen Audet, 22, spoke on the phone Tuesday from Concord Hospital, where she is paralyzed from the waist down.
Audet said the Latino hip-hop artist Pitbull was on about his third song at the outdoor concert pavilion when she tried to intervene in an escalating confrontation. Other concertgoers had accused her friends of stealing a drink.
At one point, Audet said, she offered to pay for the drink. Friends tell her what happened next: An older, 250-pound adult jumped over three rows of chairs and struck her with an uppercut, she said, sending her flying backward about 5 feet. Then a woman struck her in the head multiple times.
“The next thing I know, I woke up in an ambulance,” Audet said.
Gilford police said they are actively investigating the case and have identified a suspect, but they must do more work before bringing criminal charges.
"We take these cases very seriously and we're doing the best we can to get the victim justice," said Deputy Chief Kristian Kelley, whose department has been under criticism on social media for not making an immediate arrest.
"Give us more than a day to do our job," he asked.
Audet said she was at the concert with seven friends and family members; they were watching from the lawn of the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion.
Audet’s mother, Candace Ford Jelley, said Gilford police initially detained at least one suspect and are pursuing the investigation. Jelley urged any witnesses to contact police and not post on social media.
A “Help Maddy Recover” GoFundMe page has also been established, with the creator saying Madysen Audet’s apartment and four large dogs must be cared for.
The Miami-based Pitbull has been ranked in the top 45 artists of the 2010s by Billboard. His Latino hip-hop sound has crossed into the pop charts, and his single “We Are One (Ole Ola),” which included Jennifer Lopez and Claudia Leitte, was the official song for the 2014 FIFA World Cup.
Audet graduated from Concord High School, where she played soccer, ice hockey and lacrosse, her mother said. She went on to play soccer at Keene State College, where she graduated this spring with degrees in biology and chemistry.
She is employed as a vet tech at Henniker Veterinary Hospital.
At this point, doctors can’t say whether the paralysis is permanent, Jelley said.
Audet said her next step is to be transported to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon for a second opinion. She said she hopes those responsible for her injuries are arrested and prosecuted.
“I don’t think it’s OK to beat someone up over a drink of alcohol that was probably $9,” she said.
Kelley said with a large venue such as Meadowbrook and alcohol consumption, assaults are bound to happen. He said police and Meadowbrook management develop an operational plan for every concert.
While people are allowed to be intoxicated during the concert, they must either be in control of themselves or with another person who is sober and can handle a companion's intoxication. Police make protective custody arrests -- which are detentions that allow people to sober up in custody -- at almost all of the larger shows, he said.