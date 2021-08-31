Just three months after graduating from college, a New Hampshire woman said she is fighting paralysis after being knocked out during a hip-hop concert in Gilford on Sunday.
Keene resident Madysen Audet, 22, spoke on the phone Tuesday from Concord Hospital, where she is paralyzed from the waist down.
Audet said the Latino hip-hop artist Pitbull was on about his third song at the outdoor concert pavilion when she tried to intervene in an escalating confrontation. Other concertgoers had accused her friends of stealing a drink.
At one point, Audet said, she offered to pay for the drink. Friends tell her what happened next: An older, 250-pound adult jumped over three rows of chairs and struck her with an uppercut, she said, sending her flying backward about 5 feet. Then a woman struck her in the head multiple times.
“The next thing I know, I woke up in an ambulance,” Audet said.
Gilford police did not return a telephone call on Tuesday seeking confirmation. But the Gilford Fire Department confirmed that its ambulance transported a patient from the concert venue. The patient had suffered an assault and was taken to Concord Hospital, Fire Chief Stephen Carrier said.
Audet said she was at the concert with seven friends and family members; they were watching the concert on the lawn of the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion.
Audet’s mother, Candace Ford Jelley, said Gilford police initially detained at least one suspect and are pursuing the investigation. Jelley urged any witnesses to contact police and not post on social media.
A “Help Maddy Recover” GoFundMe page has also been established, with the creator saying Madysen Audet’s apartment and four large dogs must be cared for.
The Miami-born Pitbull has been ranked in the top 45 artists of the 2010s by Billboard. His Latino hip-hop sound has crossed into the pop charts, and his single “We Are One (Ole Ola),” which included Jennifer Lopez and Claudia Leitte, was the official song for the 2014 FIFA World Cup.
Audet graduated from Concord High School, where she played soccer, ice hockey and lacrosse, her mother said. She went on to play soccer at Keene State College, where she graduated this spring with degrees in biology and chemistry.
She is employed as a vet tech at Henniker Veterinary Hospital.
At this point, doctors can’t say whether the paralysis is permanent, Jelley said.
Audet said her next step is to be transported to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon for a second opinion. She said she hopes those responsible for her injuries are arrested and prosecuted.
“I don’t think it’s OK to beat someone up over a drink of alcohol that was probably $9,” she said.