Woman rescued from wrecked Cadillac in trees off Everett Turnpike in Merrimack Staff Report Sep 5, 2022 Sep 5, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago New Hampshire State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on the Everett Turnpike in Merrimack early Sunday morning. The woman driving was taken to Elliot Hospital with serious injuries. Provided by New Hampshire State Police A woman taken to Elliot Hospital early Sunday morning was seriously injured when her car left the Everett Turnpike in Merrimack and crashed into the trees, state police said.The New Hampshire State Police responded about 4:25 a.m. to a report of a vehicle off the highway, according to a news release. The 2002 Cadillac Deville had stuck multiple trees, state police said, and Merrimack firefighters spent more than an hour working to free the lone female occupant from the wreck.Anyone with information regarding the crash can contact Trooper Kyle Foster at 603-223-3785 or email Kyle.B.Foster@dos.nh.gov.