Crash in Merrimack

New Hampshire State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on the Everett Turnpike in Merrimack early Sunday morning. The woman driving was taken to Elliot Hospital with serious injuries. 

 Provided by New Hampshire State Police

A woman taken to Elliot Hospital early Sunday morning was seriously injured when her car left the Everett Turnpike in Merrimack and crashed into the trees, state police said.

The New Hampshire State Police responded about 4:25 a.m. to a report of a vehicle off the highway, according to a news release.   