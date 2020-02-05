NASHUA - A woman in her seventies suffered serious injuries Wednesday night after her car hit an oncoming vehicle, then spun out and hit a tree more than 1,000 feet away, Nashua fire officials said.
Nashua Deputy Fire Chief Kevin Kerrigan said first responders were dispatched to Conant Rd. near McKenna Drive around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a two-car accident. According to Kerrigan, the two cars hit “nearly” head-on along a curve in the road. Following the crash
one of the cars, driven by a 76-year-old woman, traveled an additional 1,000 feet from the scene and into the treeline where it crashed into a tree.
“We have reason to believe the driver may have suffered a medical incident before the crash occurred,” said Kerrigan.
According to Kerrigan, the woman was unconscious when firefighters arrived. Crews used the Jaws of Life tools to cut away the roof of her Lincoln sedan and remove her from the vehicle, Kerrigan said.
The woman, whose name was not released, was transported to St. Joseph Hospital in Nashua with serious injuries, Kerrigan said. A trauma team was activated at the hospital.
No one in the second vehicle involved in the crash was injured, Kerrigan said.