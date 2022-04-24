New Hampshire Fish and Game officers and a rescue team helped a woman who seriously injured her leg off the Carter-Moriah Trail in Shelburne on Saturday.
The department was notified of the injury about 10:30 a.m.
While attempting to summit Mount Moriah, Karen Coughlin, 56, of Plymouth, heard an “audible snap” and felt pain in her lower leg after trying to avoid ice on a rock ledge about 2.7 miles from the trailhead, according to a news release. Her hiking companion called 911 prompting a rescue response by five Fish and Game conservation officers and six volunteer members of the Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue Team (AVSAR).
Other hikers on the trail helped make Coughlin comfortable before help arrived.
Conservation officers were able to drive ATVs about a mile before having to hike the rest of the way, according to the news release. The team carried Coughlin more than a mile before using an ATV to get her an ambulance. She was brought to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin.
Coughlin is an experienced hiker who was prepared for spring hiking conditions in the White Mountains and had purchased a Hike Safe Card.
Fish and Game remind those hiking in the White Mountains to be prepared for wet, icy and snowy conditions, especially at higher elevations, this time of year.