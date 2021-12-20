MANCHESTER - The body of an unidentified woman was discovered inside a burned out camper extinguished by that city firefighters Sunday night.

About 10:21 p.m., a 911 caller reported a camper on fire in front of 45 High Street. City firefighters responded and found the vehicle "well involved" on arrival.

The fire was quickly extinguished and the body of an adult female was found. An autopsy will be conducted today at Concord Hospital, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

"At this time the victim has not been positively identified," they said.

Any inquiries related to the fire may be made to Fire Marshal's Office at 603-223-4289.