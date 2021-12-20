Woman's body found in burned out camper in Manchester Dec 20, 2021 Dec 20, 2021 Updated 19 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save MANCHESTER - The body of an unidentified woman was discovered inside a burned out camper extinguished by that city firefighters Sunday night.About 10:21 p.m., a 911 caller reported a camper on fire in front of 45 High Street. City firefighters responded and found the vehicle "well involved" on arrival.The fire was quickly extinguished and the body of an adult female was found. An autopsy will be conducted today at Concord Hospital, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal."At this time the victim has not been positively identified," they said.Any inquiries related to the fire may be made to Fire Marshal's Office at 603-223-4289. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Most Popular Police: Couple died after seeking shelter in trash bin Twin-engine plane crashes after engine failure approaching MHT; pilot, 23, killed Attorney General IDs participants in police shooting in Walpole Bomb threat forces evacuation at Claremont's Valley Hospital Tech snags, decentralization mean body-worn camera rollout for state police is months behind schedule Police name deceased man involved in accident Keene crash kills two and dog Three-alarm fire in Nashua displaces approximately 10 Police: UNH student died from accidental drowning Hunter shot in leg after 'negligent discharge' Request News Coverage