KINGSTON - Work has begun on a new $5.8 million Kingston fire station that will more than double the space firefighters now have in their current digs built more than 70 years ago.
Site work is underway on land next to the fire station at the corner of Main Street and Rockrimmon Road where the new 14,125-square-foot building will be constructed.
The work is about a month ahead of schedule, according to Fire Chief Graham Pellerin.
A groundbreaking ceremony was held last weekend with local officials and representatives working on the project.
Pellerin thanked the townspeople for their support. “We look forward to better serving out of the new station,” he said.
Planning started in 1995 when the town began setting aside money for a future station.
The first attempt to move forward with plans came in 2018 when fire officials eyed town-owned land on Main Street next to Bolton’s Lake House restaurant for a new building. That location was met with opposition as some people felt it was too close to Kingston Lake and could have posed environmental impacts. Voters eventually rejected a $275,000 proposal to develop architectural plans for the site.
In 2020, voters OK’d a plan to construct a new building on land next to the existing station.
Pellerin said he expects the station will be ready to occupy by next May or June, at which point the old station will be torn down and replaced by green space.
He said the current station, which was built in 1948 and expanded in 1967, is inefficient and lacks space and storage.
The doors on one side of the building were widened once, but he said it’s still tight trying to fit their trucks.
Pellerin said the larger station will give them the ability to more easily maneuver vehicles inside the apparatus bay. It will also include a proper decontamination area and provide more space for equipment and other materials along with bunk rooms so firefighters no longer have to sleep in the training hall.
The new station will also be more energy efficient.
The fire department is working to get some donated furniture as well.
Information about the station will be included on the website www.kfdstation.com.