The interior of the Mount Orne Covered Bridge. The bridge has started to go “out of plumb.” There are also holes in three sections of the roof, and the bridge was never fully repaired after it was hit in July 2019.
John Koziol/Union Leader Correspondent
The Mount Orne Covered Bridge in Lancaster will be closed for up to two weeks for repairs. The bridge spans the Connecticut River and connects Lancaster to Lunenburg, Vermont.
LANCASTER — The Mount Orne Covered Bridge is closed for up to two weeks to make repairs after the span was last hit by a truck and to patch gunshot holes in the roof.
Owned by the town, the bridge spans the Connecticut River and links Lancaster with Lunenburg, Vermont. The bridge is named after Orne Mountain, a local landmark in Lancaster. Repairs began on Monday.
The bridge was struck in 2019 by a tractor-trailer that was attempting to cross into Vermont, said Town Manager Ben Gaetjens-Oleson, who came to Lancaster in 2021.
Some repairs were made immediately, but as Gaetjens-Oleson recently learned, others were not. Seeing the bridge not looking right, Gaetjens-Oleson reached out to Arnold Graton for advice.
Graton, a renowned Holderness-based builder of wooden bridges, just happened to be in town and down the street from Town Hall. He’s repaired a number of covered bridges, thanks to drivers of too-tall trucks who trust their GPS units more than their eyes.
Graton’s company was finishing repairs to the Mechanic Street Covered Bridge, which had been struck last July 11 by an oversized box truck that was headed to make a delivery at the Weeks Medical Center.
After taking a look at the Mount Orne Bridge, Graton informed Gaetjens-Oleson that the structure had “started to go out of plumb” — leaning slightly upriver — and that it was missing braces and siding on the Lancaster side.
And there were holes in three sections of the roof, apparently caused by a variety of firearms, said Gaetjens-Oleson, who attributed the damage to vandals.
Apart from the holes in the roof, the fundamental issue is that the bridge “never got fully repaired” from the damage it sustained in 2019.
The good news, Gaetjens-Oleson said, is that officials discovered the town had stored the missing braces and siding at the Highway Department yard.
The repairs are expected to cost about $6,000 and will come from the same state Department of Transportation fund that paid for the deck repairs on the Mechanic Street bridge.
The structural repairs to the Mechanic Street Covered Bridge were paid for by the driver’s insurance company, not the town or state, said Gaetjens-Oleson.
He said drivers who need to cross the river can use either the Rogers Rangers Bridge on U.S. Route 2 between Lancaster and Guildhall, Vermont, or the Bridge Hill bridge between Dalton and Gilman, Vermont.