A Hamblet Electric worker was electrocuted during a project to replace a backup generator at the Keene wastewater treatment plant Wednesday morning, fire officials said.
The man was already dead when emergency personnel arrived at the plant shortly before 8 a.m. at 120 Airport Road in Swanzey. Both Keene and Swanzey fire departments responded.
“He came into contact with live electricity,” said Keene Fire Chief Donald Farquhar.
The fatal accident is being investigated by the state Medical Examiner’s Office and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
Farquhar said he couldn’t comment further Wednesday afternoon. The age and hometown of the man were not available Wednesday afternoon.
Hamblet Electric of Keene was hired as a subcontractor of Milford, Mass.-based Southworth Milton Inc. Hamblet Electric closed early Wednesday, according to an answering service.
“This was a tragic accident,” said City Manager Elizabeth Dragon during a press conference Wednesday afternoon at Keene City Hall. The city has made mental health resources available to city employees and the contractors working on the project through Monadnock Family Services.
Multiple projects at the plant were put on hold after the accident.
Dragon said a number of safeguards are in place at the plant in regards to safety.
“Safety is a No.1 priority at the plant, and I know it’s the No. 1 priority for our contractors,” she said.
Mayor George Hansel said the accident was an isolated incident and did not impact city services.
“I just want to first and foremost express my heartfelt sympathy to the family members of the person who passed,” he said. “Keene is a city, but we are a very tightknit community.”