KEENE -- A construction worker fell between 20 and 30 feet when the scaffolding at a Key Road construction site collapsed in Wednesday morning’s high winds.
Keene Fire Chief Mark Howard said two men were up on the scaffolding at the hotel construction site Wednesday morning when it started to give. The scaffolding extended up to four stories outside the structure.
“One of the men bailed into one of the windows of the structure as it was collapsing and the other guy fell to the ground,” Howard said.
Howard called the collapse a catastrophic failure of the scaffolding, but it is too early to say why it failed. The high winds Wednesday morning could have played a factor, he said.
As for now, investigators with the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating the accident, he said. The injured worker was first taken to Cheshire Medical Center in Keene, and then transported to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, Howard said. The extent of the man’s injuries were unknown.
Key Road was closed for hours on Wednesday after the first responders dealt with the accident, and the four stories worth of scaffolding that had fallen into the road.