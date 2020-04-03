Londonderry fire rescue crews responding to a call for an industrial accident Friday morning found a male worker pinned under a large concrete object estimated to weigh thousands of pounds.
Londonderry Fire Battalion Chief of Operations Michael McQuillen said the worker at the Concrete Systems plant at 15 Independence Drive was helping to transfer roughly 10-foot by 8-foot half-cylinder-shaped concrete objects from a kiln to another section of the facility on a conveyor track. He was standing between two of the large forms when one of them apparently fell on top of him.
“We were able to free him rather quickly with the use of the machines and the personnel that they had on scene in order to lift that (object) on the tracking system that it was on,” McQuillen said.
McQuillen said each of the large concrete objects looked to weigh thousands of pounds.
“He suffered some pretty serious injuries to his lower extremities,” McQuillen said of the worker.
Emergency crews worked to treat and stabilize the worker, who was conscious and oriented at the time. They implemented advanced life support care with IVs for fluid and transported him to Elliot Hospital within about 20 minutes from their arrival at the facility.
McQuillen said the worker didn’t suffer any apparent life-threatening injuries, but a trauma team was activated at the hospital, which includes trauma surgeons and other specialty staff, and McQuillen said the worker was to receive X-ray scans in order to look for any potentially life-threatening internal injuries the rescue crews could not detect.
The cause of the accident is undetermined for now. McQuillen said the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is doing a workplace incident investigation.
“As far as we can tell being there, there was no mechanical failure … that caused the accident to happen,” McQuillen said.
According to the company website, Concrete Systems is based in Hudson and specializes in making box culverts, stormwater management units, highway barriers, retaining walls and other products and claims to be the largest precast concrete manufacturing facilities in the Northeast.