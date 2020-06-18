NASHUA - A wrong-way driver caused a serious crash Wednesday night at Exit 8 of the F.E. Everett Turnpike, say police.
According to New Hampshire State Police, about 11:41 p.m. Matthew L. Wicks, 37, of Nashua, was driving a 2018 Audi Q7 on Southwood Drive and missed the right turn at the intersection and entered the Exit 8 off-ramp heading east in the westbound lanes, witnesses reported.
Wicks accelerated and crashed headlong into a 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Carol B. Gates, 50, of Greenville, state police said.
Gates was taken to Southern New Hampshire Medical Center with serious injuries; Wicks was flown to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston with life-threatening injuries, police said.
The preliminary investigation indicates that impairment and speed were factors in the crash, state police said.
Trooper D. Roger is handling the investigation. Anyone with information can email daniel.roger@dos.nh.gov or call Troop B Barracks at 603-223-4381.
State police were assisted at the scene by Nashua police and fire departments, Boston Med Flight and the state Department of Transportation.