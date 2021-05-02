A 39-year-old Massachusetts man died after driving the wrong way down both Interstate 93 and Route 101 early Sunday morning and veering off the road into the woods, police said.
About 1:44 a.m., a trooper patrolling I-93 in Salem observed a 2003 Ford Escape traveling north in the southbound lanes.
Attempts were made to stop the driver, later identified as David Hartenstein of Fitchburg, Mass., before he crashed off Route 101 in Candia, according to New Hampshire State Police. Hartenstein was pronounced dead at the scene.
Nearby troopers set up rolling roadblocks to stop other vehicles before they could encounter the oncoming driver.
“Troopers attempted to get the wrong-way motorist to stop many times, to no avail, as the wrong-way driver repeatedly drove at the troopers and then around them,” the release reads. “Attempts to deflate the vehicle’s tires with spike strips were made several times but were not successful.”
At the Route 101 split in Manchester, Hartenstein drove east on the westbound side of the highway. Troopers continued to follow Hartenstein on the eastbound side of Route 101 as he drove in the wrong direction on the westbound side, according to the news release.
Troopers conducted rolling roadblocks where possible and were signaling motorists to stop all along the way.
The SUV veered off the road near mile marker 105.6 in Candia, rolled and came to rest on its roof. Hartenstein would be pronounced dead at the scene.
Raymond police, Candia police, Candia Fire Department and the Department of Transportation assisted state police at the crash site.
Anyone with relevant information can call Trooper P. Sankowich at 583-3795.