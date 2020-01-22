CLAREMONT — Police are investigating whether or not a teen driver was using her smartphone when they say she hit a 91-year-old, wheelchair-bound woman in a parking lot this week.
Deputy Police Chief Brent Wilmot reports that the teen, who is not being identified due to her being a minor, agreed to hand over her phone to police for a forensic investigation following the Monday afternoon incident.
The teen hit the woman, an Ascutney, Vt., resident, near the Rite Aid parking lot on Pleasant Street, according to Wilmot’s statement.
The elderly woman was transported to Valley Regional Hospital, and later Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, for treatment. Wilmot described her injuries as serious but not life-threatening.
Police were initially told that the driver fled the scene of the collision, but she was soon found in a nearby parking lot, according to Wilmot. The driver and her parents are described as being cooperative with police, according to Wilmot.
The crash remains under investigation, but Wilmot said that neither speed nor impairment were factors in the incident.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact officer Denis O’Sullivan at 542-9538.