A Claremont woman died Monday in a head-on collision with a tractor trailer in Charlestown, but her two toddlers survived the crash, according to police.
Rebecca Higgins, 22, was killed as a result of the crash, according to police. She was driving a 2000 Volvo on Route 12 south of Langdon Road when it collided head-on with a 2015 International tractor trailer, according to police. The accident was first reported at 12:46 p.m.
Higgins' two toddler children were also in the car, according to police. The children were strapped into child safety seats and survived the crash with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.