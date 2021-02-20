Authorities say inexperience and speed were factors in a snowmobile crash that left a girl injured Saturday in Pittsburg.
The youngster, who was not identified, was riding in a group of seven snowmobiles on Trail 142 when she failed to negotiate a downhill turn and her machine crashed down an embankment and struck several trees, according to a news release from the Fish and Game Department. Her companions rendered first aid and called 911.
Pittsburg fire department personnel carried the victim on a rescue snowmobile to a waiting ambulance. She was taken to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital for treatment of injuries officials said were not life-threatening.
Fish and Game said both inexperience and unreasonable speed for the conditions were factors in the crash. They said the incident is a reminder that snowmobilers need to be extra cautious in the powdery snow conditions across much of the state.