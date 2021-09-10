The sun poked in and out of the clouds above Saint Anselm College on Friday as Kevin Ryan remembered another beautiful morning two decades ago when his family’s life was forever changed.
Ryan’s cousin, Orio Palmer, 45, was a New York City firefighter who was killed when the World Trade Center towers collapsed on Sept. 11, 2001.
At 8:46 a.m. that day, a hijacked jetliner crashed between floors 93 and 99 of the North Tower. The South Tower was struck by another hijacked jetliner 17 minutes later between floors 77 and 85.
Palmer was one of the first responders who rushed in to fight the fire and help evacuate the thousands of people working there.
He was in the lobby of the North Tower when the command went out to fight the fire in the South Tower.
“It was documented that he single-handedly repaired an elevator in the South Tower,” Ryan said in the 20th Anniversary Commemoration of 9/11 at Saint Anselm College on Friday. “He took that elevator to the 40th floor with one colleague.”
He radioed down his location and began climbing up stairs carrying 50 pounds of gear.
“Think of that, six gallons of milk in weight and radioing the entire time. During his ascent he discovered one stairwell was intact and an escape route for those trapped.”
He made it all the way to the impact zone on the 78th floor.
“Not a surprise to those of us who knew him but nothing short of true heroism,” Ryan said.
As his cousin went up, he must have provided encouragement to those trying to make their way down, Ryan said.
Seven minutes after his last communication, the South Tower collapsed.
“Orio Joseph Palmer, doing what he loved, his calling to the very end,” Ryan said.
Palmer, who was a deputy chief, had dark hair, was 6-foot, 175 pounds and had the “obligatory firefighter moustache,” Ryan recalled.
“He had a raspy Bronx accent that could be heard anywhere, and, yes, a die-hard Yankees fan. Some would say right out of central casting.”
Palmer and his wife had three children.
“He would always have tunes on in the house, dancing away as he prepared meals and breakfast for the kids and embracing his motto, which was on his refrigerator, ‘Live while you are alive.’”
Ryan said that 20 years after 9/11 it is good to remember that motto.
Ryan graduated from Saint Anselm College in 1994, lives in Scituate, Mass., and is president of employee health and benefits for Marsh McLennan — New England, a professional services firm.