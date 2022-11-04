Scanlan: N.H. will record record turnout for midterm Tuesday
Secretary of State David Scanlan predicted 591,000 voters will cast ballots in next Tuesday which would be a record for a midterm election. The current high mark was set in 2018 when 580,214 cast ballots.

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

