CONCORD — New Hampshire voters will set a record for turnout in a midterm election on Tuesday, according to Secretary of State David Scanlan.
If accurate, his forecast that 591,000 will cast ballots would beat the previous mark of 580,214 set in the last midterm election, in 2018.
During an interview, Scanlan said the fragile state of the national economy and the closeness of elections at the top of the ballot convince him this turnout will be historic.
“There’s clearly a lot of enthusiasm and passion on both sides of the aisle, and whenever these races are close, we see even more and more casual voters wanting to be involved,” Scanlan said.
“You’ve also got inflation and high energy prices, which are economic conditions that can cause more than usual to come out and try to make a difference.”
This turnout would equal nearly 67% of the 883,035 of registered voters, but Scanlan stressed that this total number of registered voters will go up substantially after Tuesday's election.
After the 2020 race, the state performed a purge of the election rolls, which state law requires every 10 years.
In this instance, it knocked off anyone who did not cast a state election ballot after 2016 and did not respond to the state's warning that their names would come off the rolls.
This dropped the registered voter list down from 1.1 million, an historic high after the 2020 election.
“We should have pretty healthy, election-day registration numbers from many of those voters who got knocked off the rolls, and we see this phenomenon every 10 years,” Scanlan said.
“If you did vote in the last midterm of 2018, you are still on the checklist.”
Every four years, voter turnout spikes for presidential elections and then falls off in the following midterm election.
In 2020, a record 814,499 cast ballots here, when Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump by roughly 6%.
Political observers believe the 2018's high turnout was caused by a heavy response from both those supporting and opposing Trump's administration.
In that election, Republican Gov. Chris Sununu won a second term, but both houses of the Legislature flipped from Republican to Democratic control.
Absentee requests 'very healthy'
Sununu also said he thought the turnout would be high, noting he heard that some city and town clerks had requested more absentee ballots than they initially received from the state.
In that 2018 midterm, 45,887 cast absentee ballots.
Scanlan said as of Friday afternoon, city and town clerks had requested absentee ballots in the "mid-50,000s."
"This doesn't mean all voters will return these absentee ballots, but it does reflect a pretty healthy demand for them this time," Scanlan said.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Legislature changed the law for the 2020 election and allowed anyone concerned about the virus to receive an absentee ballot.
As a result, a record 260,217 -- or nearly 32% -- voted absentee on Nov. 3, 2020.
With the law no longer in effect, absentee ballot voting in the state primary last Sept. 13 fell back to its usual level of about 10% of all votes cast.
When will we know?
Recently, election reform advocates urged the public to be patient while waiting for election night results.
Officials with the New Hampshire Campaign for Voting Rights, Americans for Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire, the Brennan Center for Justice and the New Hampshire Voter Empowerment Task Force said election workers face many challenges.
These include a new law that requires poll workers to hand-count all ballots on which someone votes for too many candidates running for a single office.
They also noted concerns nationally about intimidation of election workers and voters and disinformation being spread about voter integrity.
The state has recommended city and town clerks not report their returns publicly until they complete the reconciliation process, which includes processing all write-in votes.
Scanlan said he remains confident that even with this level of turnout, most election results will come in on time.
“The state is ready, and the key is making sure that city and town clerks have enough people on hand to get the job done,” Scanlan said.
“You always have to expect the unexpected is going to happen. I do think all the training we have done and the competence of officials at the local level is going to pay off with a safe and transparent election.”
Election polls must close by 8 p.m. Tuesday.
“I think we’re going to see results come in soon after 9, and the majority of cities and towns should be able to get their reports in by midnight,” Scanlan said.