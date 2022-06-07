Federal officials say $50 million is headed to New Hampshire to be used to bring high-speed internet to rural communities in the Granite State.
The funding comes through the Capital Projects Fund, and is estimated to serve 15,000 homes and businesses -- representing approximately 50% of locations in New Hampshire still lacking high-speed internet.
The announcement marks the first of four states that the Treasury Department approved for funding.
In New Hampshire, the state’s new Broadband Contract Program is designed to select and support a local internet service provider (ISP) to provide internet service to the most rural parts of the state lacking internet service. The program will prioritize applicants that encourage the maximum number of locations to be served at the lowest cost, and broadband networks that will be owned, operated by, or affiliated with local governments, non-profits, and co-operatives.
All service providers will participate in the Federal Communications Commission’s new Affordable Connectivity Program, which helps ensure households can afford the broadband they need for work, school, healthcare, and more by providing a discount of up to $30 per month.
“Access to high-speed internet is a necessity,” said U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan in a statement. “From running a business or managing finances to attending telemedicine appointments, people rely on internet connectivity every day. Unfortunately, many rural areas in New Hampshire still don’t have reliable internet connections. That is why I worked to set up and secure this funding in the American Rescue Plan, so that every person has the opportunity to succeed and so that our state’s economy can thrive.”
The funding is from the Capital Projects Fund, which Sens. Hassan, Warner (D-Va.), Angus King (I-Maine), and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) helped create as part of the American Rescue Plan.
In total, New Hampshire is set to receive over $222 million through the Capital Projects Fund and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
Paul Feely is the City Hall reporter for the New Hampshire Union Leader and Sunday News. Reach him at pfeely@unionleader.com