Earthlings will have their best chance of spotting a newly discovered comet within the next 10 days, the public’s opportunity to see the comet before it disappears for another 400-plus years.

Comet Nishimura — discovered by Japanese amateur astronomer Hideo Nishimura on Aug. 11 — is hurtling toward the sun on a path that will take it closest to Earth on Tuesday and closest to the sun five days later. It’s already visible from Earth, yielding sightings by amateur astronomers daily, said astronomer Quanzhi Ye, a researcher at the University of Maryland who studies comets and asteroids.