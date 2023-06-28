FILE PHOTO: Microsoft buys Activision, in New York City

FILE PHOTO: Activision games "Call of Duty" are pictured in a store in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., January 18, 2022. 

 CARLO ALLEGRI/REUTERS

SAN FRANCISCO - The chief executive of "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard, Bobby Kotick, went before a federal judge on Wednesday to urge her to allow his company to be bought by Microsoft for $69 billion.

Kotick said that any effort to make "Call of Duty" exclusive to one platform, as Microsoft critics have said might happen, would alienate some 100 million people who play the game each month.