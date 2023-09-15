FILE PHOTO: Apple's 'Wonderlust' event at the company's headquarters in Cupertino, California

FILE PHOTO: The iPhone 15 Pro is presented during the 'Wonderlust' event at the company's headquarters in Cupertino, California, U.S. September 12, 2023. 

 LOREN ELLIOTT/REUTERS

Buyers of Apple's new iPhone 15 Pro Max in some countries including China, Japan and the United States may have to wait until November to get the smartphone, an early sign of strong demand for the company as it started taking pre-orders on Friday.

The indications are likely to ease some worries about demand for Apple's flagship device after a slump in the global smartphone market sapped iPhone sales in the June quarter.