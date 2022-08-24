Apple

The Apple logo is seen outside the flagship store in New York on March 18.

 Gabby Jones/Bloomberg

Apple Inc on Wednesday sent media invitations to an event on Sept. 7 in which analysts expect the company to reveal new iPhones, a week earlier than it traditionally holds its fall event.

If Apple follows its pattern of shipping devices about a week and half after it unveils them, the move could add two weeks of iPhone sales to the company's fiscal fourth quarter.