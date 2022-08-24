Apple sends invites for Sept 7 event, analysts expect new iPhones Reuters Aug 24, 2022 37 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email The Apple logo is seen outside the flagship store in New York on March 18. Gabby Jones/Bloomberg Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Apple Inc on Wednesday sent media invitations to an event on Sept. 7 in which analysts expect the company to reveal new iPhones, a week earlier than it traditionally holds its fall event.If Apple follows its pattern of shipping devices about a week and half after it unveils them, the move could add two weeks of iPhone sales to the company's fiscal fourth quarter.(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco and Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur) Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Apple sends invites for Sept 7 event, analysts expect new iPhones NASA posts what a black hole sounds like. One review: 'Cosmic horror.' New breed of video sites thrive on misinformation and hate; U.S. Senate candidate in NH linked to one {{title}} Most Popular Robotic dogs now patrol Air Force base in Texas This video game controller isn't plastic. It's your face. Spacesuit battery glitch forces early end to Russian spacewalk Request News Coverage