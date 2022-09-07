Apple event at their headquarters in Cupertino, California

Apple CEO Tim Cook presents the new iPhone 14 at an Apple event at their headquarters in Cupertino, California, U.S. September 7, 2022.  

 CARLOS BARRIA/REUTERS

 Apple Inc on Wednesday showed a trio of new Apple Watches, including a new Watch Ultra model aimed at extreme sports and diving, testing its user base's willingness to keep snapping up new products amid a weakening global economy.

The Watches made their debut at an event called "Far Out" at Apple's Cupertino, California, headquarters that has analysts expecting that it will add the ability to send emergency messages from iPhones using satellite connectivity.