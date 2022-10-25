Apple's iMessage down for thousands of users Reuters Oct 25, 2022 Oct 25, 2022 Updated 54 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email The Apple logo is seen at an Apple Store in Brooklyn, New York, U.S. October 23, 2020. BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Apple Inc's iMessage service was down for thousands of users on Tuesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.More than 11,000 users reported issues with sending messages on the app. Earlier today, Meta Platforms Inc's WhatsApp faced a global outage, which was later resolved.Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage may be affecting a larger number of users.Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli) Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Apple's iMessage down for thousands of users {{title}} Most Popular Bad news roils social media stocks as $47 billion evaporates FedEx nixes Roxo SameDay Bot developed in part by DEKA Nobel physics prize awarded to sleuths of 'spooky' quantum science NASA, SpaceX to study ways to boost orbit of Hubble telescope Request News Coverage