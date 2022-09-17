Apple event at their headquarters in Cupertino, California

Apple CEO Tim Cook presents the new iPhone 14 at an Apple event at their headquarters in Cupertino, California, U.S. September 7, 2022.  

 CARLOS BARRIA/REUTERS

Get out your magnifying glass.

Apple's iPhone 14 is better than the iPhones that have come before it. But you're going to have to look really, really close to even notice.