NASA's next-generation moon rocket, the Space Launch System (SLS), with the Orion crew capsule, stands on launch complex 39B during the fueling process shortly before its attempted launch for the Artemis I mission was scrubbed, at Cape Canaveral

NASA's next-generation moon rocket, the Space Launch System (SLS), with the Orion crew capsule, stands on launch complex 39B during the fueling process shortly before its attempted launch for the Artemis I mission was scrubbed, at Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S. September 3, 2022. 

 STEVE NESIUS/REUTERS

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - It may be several weeks before NASA can attempt to launch its massive Space Launch System moon rocket after it was unable to control what agency's officials described as a large, unmanageable hydrogen leak that forced them to cancel a second flight on Saturday.

Agency officials said they believe it is likely they will have to roll the rocket back to its assembly building to make repairs after two unsuccessful attempts to launch it on a maiden test flight that would loft the uncrewed Orion spacecraft to the moon.

Media members depart after the launch of NASA's next-generation moon rocket, the Space Launch System (SLS), with the Orion crew capsule, on the Artemis 1 mission was delayed, at Cape Canaveral

Media members depart after the launch of NASA's next-generation moon rocket, the Space Launch System (SLS), with the Orion crew capsule, on the Artemis 1 mission was delayed, at Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S. September 3, 2022.  