Signage at the Pinterest headquarters

Signage at the Pinterest headquarters office in San Francisco, California, U.S., on Monday, July 26, 2021. Pinterest Inc. is expected to release earnings figures on July 29.

 David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

First came Snap Inc.'s disappointing results. Then news that U.S. officials were discussing whether they should subject some of Elon Musk's ventures to national security reviews, including the deal for Twitter.

Anxious investors are selling out of social media stocks, putting them on track to lose more than $47 billion in market value as they tumble in premarket trading.