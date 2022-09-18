NHAS - pic1

Students wearing full lab gear work with scientific specimens at the NHAS satellite lab located at the Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium in St. Johnsbury, Vermont, during the summer program.

 Photo Provided by New Hampshire Academy of Science

Teens conduct scientific research at N.H. Academy of Science.

For students looking to spend more time in a lab and gain research experience, check out the after-school and summer programs offered at the New Hampshire Academy of Science.