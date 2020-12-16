Bitcoin's breathtaking run lifted it above $20,000 for the first time in the cryptocurrency's nearly 12-year history.
As of 11 a.m. EST Wednesday, one bitcoin was worth $20,718, according to Morningstar metrics.
Bitcoin is the first blockchain cryptocurrency, which operates through peer-to-peer exchanges around the world without a centralized hub. Its trading history is marked by volatility; it last came close to breaching $20,000 in 2017, when it peaked at $19,783, according to Investopedia.
The currency has been on a tear this year, surging more than 150% amid more mainstream integration with investors and tech firms.