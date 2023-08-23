School children hold placards as they pray for the safe landing of Chandrayaan-3, in Ahmedabad

School children hold placards as they pray for the safe landing of Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft on the moon, inside a school in Ahmedabad, India, August 23, 2023.

 AMIT DAVE/VIA REUTERS

BENGALURU - An Indian spacecraft landed on the moon on Wednesday in a mission seen as crucial to lunar exploration and India's standing as a space power, just days after a similar Russian lander crashed.

"This is a victory cry of a new India," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was seen waving the Indian flag as he watched the landing from South Africa, where he is attending the BRICS summit.

Prayer for the safe landing of Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft on the moon, in New Delhi

People perform "havan" (traditional Hindu fire ritual) as part of a special prayer for the safe landing of Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft on the moon, in New Delhi, India, August 23, 2023. 