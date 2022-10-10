TECH-QUANTUM

The lithography bay of the Pritzker Nanofabrication Facility of University of Chicago's Eckhardt Research Center on Oct. 4, 2022.  

 Taylor Glascock/The Washington Post
Graduate students Cyrus Zeledon, left, and Grant Smith pose for a portrait in front of a superconducting nanowire single-photon detector at the quantum computing lab of University of Chicago's Eckhardt Research Center on Oct. 4, 2022.  

CHICAGO - The secret to a more secure and powerful internet - one potentially impossible to hack - might be residing in a basement closet seemingly suited for brooms and mops.

The 3-foot-wide cubby, in the bowels of a University of Chicago laboratory, contains a slim rack of hardware discreetly firing quantum particles into a fiber-optic network. The goal: to use nature's smallest objects to share information under encryption that cannot be broken - and eventually to connect a network of quantum computers capable of herculean calculations.