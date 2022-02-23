Comcast expansion in Laconia, Gilford hits 8,500 homes and businesses Staff Report Feb 23, 2022 Feb 23, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Comcast says the ongoing expansion of its fiber-based broadband network in Laconia and Gilford has reached nearly 8,500 homes and businesses.The project includes residential broadband speeds up to 1.2 gigabits per second and business speeds up to 100 Gbps. The company plans to complete the expansion by the end of the year.Mountain View Apartments in Laconia now offers Xfinity services to its residents as part of the current network expansion.Comcast also recently opened a new Xfinity Store in Gilford’s Lake Shore Marketplace located at 1458 Lakeshore Road. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Most Popular International Space Station will crash into the Pacific Ocean’s ‘spacecraft cemetery’ Texas sues Meta's Facebook over facial-recognition practices Shaheen, Hassan call for more communication from FAA on 5G rollout impact at MHT European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record As lethal fentanyl flows across Mexico border, CBP tries powerful scanning technology Request News Coverage