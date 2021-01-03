Rest easy, local Verizon TV subscribers. You will not be losing access to WTAE-TV any time soon.
While most folks spent New Year's Eve celebrating the end of 2020, Verizon and New York-based Hearst Television, which owns WTAE, were negotiating into the wee hours of the morning to strike a new broadcasting deal once their old one expired at midnight.
A new agreement was finally struck around 2 a.m., according to Hearst Television spokesman Tom Campo, averting the prospect of WTAE potentially being pulled off the Verizon channel lineup.
Advertisement
As far as Mr. Campo knew, there was no service disruption between midnight and 2 a.m. for Pittsburgh's Verizon customers trying to watch WTAE before the revised agreement was solidified. He believes "there should be no interruption" going forward either.
An email was sent to Verizon customers early Friday morning confirming the two sides had reached a new deal, the terms of which could not be disclosed for reasons of confidentiality, according to Mr. Campo. On Tuesday, Verizon went public with certain aspects of the negotiations, claiming that Hearst was asking for rate increases of more than 45%.
Hearst owns and operates 33 television stations and two radio stations in 26 media markets across 39 states, according to data provided by Mr. Campo. Hearst-owned stations distributed by Verizon that would've been affected if a final agreement was stalled include WTAE, WGAL (NBC) in Harrisburg-Lancaster, WBAL (NBC) in Baltimore, WCVB (ABC) in Boston and WMUR (ABC) in Manchester, N.H.
___
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.