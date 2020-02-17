Dartmouth collaborative could make tech more accessible

HANOVER -- If your cell phone gets smaller, or the prices drop on electric vehicles, or spacecraft have new ways to be powered, it may be thanks to the efforts of Dartmouth College researchers.
“It could make everything across all different applications, electric vehicles, solar power, laptop computers, all of those things less expensive and smaller,” said Charles Sullivan.
Sullivan, a Thayer Engineer School professor, is on the team of a new National Science Foundation (NSF) collaboration between researchers and businesses to work on the future of power electronics.
Dartmouth’s Thayer School is the leading research site for the new Power Management Integration Center. Sullivan said the collaboration is going to be driven by companies like General Electric Research, Analog Devices, Empower Semiconductor, and Ampt on working out more efficient ways to develop power electronics.
“Usually the research agenda is set by NSF and the researchers,” he said. “But here, the collaborating companies are going to shape where we want the research to go. The companies are really driving the research.”
Power electronics is the term engineers use for electronics that process energy. Most people are familiar, somewhat, with devices that process information, like computers and cell phones. Power electronics process, transform, store, transmit and convert energy to be used by devices -- from large-scale power systems for manufacturing, to cell phone batteries.
“It applies to a lot of different things,” Sullivan said.
With renewable energy becoming more important, power electronics are taking on a greater significance, he said. Being able to design a power conversion system that fits on a single chip or single chip set, similar to a processing chip, could go a long way to increasing efficiencies, he said.
In cell phones, laptop computers and even electric vehicles, the power systems include batteries and charging components that take up space and add cost to the final product. Reducing what’s needed to operate the power system could reduce the cost and the total energy footprint.
Energy efficiency is attainable now, but Sullivan said it often comes in large packages.
“There’s a lot of things you could make energy efficient if you don’t care how much it costs or how big it is,” he said.
Bringing down the size of the power systems could make something like electric vehicles more affordable and more accessible for the average consumer, he said. The applications will also be used in aircraft, space vehicles, communication systems, and products that convert green energy for use on the electric grid.