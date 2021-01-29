It really is all in our heads after all.
Promising new gene research by a leading expert in Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder has revealed changes in the brains of those afflicted with the illness.
The ongoing study gives hope for better understanding of, and treatment for, a disorder that affects an estimated 8 million Americans a year, according to Dr. Matthew Friedman, who is a professor and vice-chair for research in the Department of Psychiatry at the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth.
Friedman has been treating patients with PTSD for 35 years. He’s the founder and former executive director of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ National Center for PTSD, and he played a critical role in revising the diagnostic criteria for PTSD.
Seven years ago, Friedman created the first-ever PTSD “brain bank” so that researchers could study the impact of stress, trauma and PTSD on brain tissue. “Brain imaging can take you only so far. Animal models can take you only so far,” he said.
He and his colleagues have been studying post-mortem brain tissue from veterans and civilian accident victims, looking for differences in how certain genes function among those afflicted with PTSD compared with control groups.
And they are finding them.
The latest study, published in the medical journal Nature Neuroscience, found marked differences in the brains of males and females diagnosed with PTSD. That could have important treatment implications, Friedman said. Some medications might be better prescribed to women and others more effective for men with PTSD.
Friedman’s team’s latest research looked at four areas of the pre-frontal cortex. There were two questions, he said: Are the genes themselves different, and are there changes in gene expression — something called “epigenetics.”
Researchers identified two genes that offer clues to brain processes that may be different in those with PTSD. One affects cells involved in inflammation and the immune response; the other involves “inhibitory” neurons that affect the brain’s “fight or flight” response.
Their findings are consistent with brain imaging studies that show the brain’s ability to inhibit the “fight or flight” reaction does not work properly in individuals with PTSD, Friedman said.
Ideally, Friedman said, we would eliminate PTSD by preventing bad things from happening to people. Short of that, it may be possible to give someone who experiences a traumatic event medication that could prevent the post-traumatic reactions from occurring.
Consider a war zone, he suggested. “Someone has been in a ghastly suicide bombing and when you take them to the medical tent, you could give them something to prevent the psychological impact of this as well as whatever wounds need to be taken care of.”
While most people associate PTSD with combat experience, civilians exposed to traumatic events such as violence, sexual assault, child abuse, natural disasters and terrorism can develop symptoms, including increased arousal and reactivity, stress, fear and anger.
According to the National Center for PTSD, about 6 in 10 men and 5 in 10 women will experience at least one trauma in their lives. Most will not develop PTSD.
But about 7% to 8% of the population will have PTSD at some point in their lives. About 10% of women develop PTSD at some time, compared to about 4% of men, according to the center.
PTSD has been identified as such only since 1980, “but it’s actually been around for a very long time,” Friedman said.
Shakespeare, Charles Dickens and Homer all wrote about it, and the disorder had many names through the ages, he said.
In the Civil War, people spoke of “soldier’s heart.” In World War I it was called “shell shock.”
In the Victorian era, there was something called “railway spine,” Friedman said, “the idea that people who had been in a train accident, something had happened to their spine which no one could see.”
Always, however, the disorder was a mystery of medicine, Friedman said.
“It was an invisible injury. How could people be completely incapacitated when there was no evidence that they had suffered an injury?”
As a young graduate student, Friedman wrestled with the same question: “How can something invisible or not palpable, something that doesn’t make you bleed or break your bones, how can that change behavior, thinking, mood? How can that happen?”
It’s about “neuroplasticity” — the brain’s ability to adapt — he said.
“My whole career has been trying to understand how adverse experiences can change brain function, and to now begin to find treatments that might be very effective.”
In 1995, a study for the first time showed that the hippocampus, a part of the brain involved in learning and memory, was smaller in patients with PTSD than in unaffected individuals, Friedman said. That was true both for combat veterans and survivors of sexual assault, children and adults alike.
His team’s recently published study, Friedman said, “is the first of what’s going to be a marvelous series of research findings.”
“We’re beginning to be able to understand how traumatic experiences affect gene expression and therefore how that affects different people.”
He believes that research will determine that there is a spectrum of post-trauma disorders. That in turn will drive new, better treatments.
Friedman said he wants the public to understand that PTSD is already treatable. “We have excellent psychotherapy; we have medications that are pretty good. But we’re going to do much, much better,” he said.
He said he’s excited to see scientists begin to find answers to some of those elusive questions that have intrigued them all these years.
“How science really progresses is not so much about finding answers but asking better questions,” he said. “Asking more focused questions so that we can then delve deeper and come up with better answers.”