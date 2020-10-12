When Karl Griswold’s daughter was a year old she got a skin infection that turned out to be MRSA, or Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, a potentially deadly or disfiguring bacteria.
Griswold was dismayed by the treatment.
“The treatment that we got was essentially a bleach bath. I thought there’s got to be a better way,” Griswold said.
The Dartmouth engineering professor is close to bioengineering a class of drugs that can fight MRSA and other antibiotic-resistant infections, in part by being able to trick the human immune system using biotechnology to reengineer proteins.
“Biotech is going to reshape how we come to terms with this,” Griswold said.
Staphylococcus aureus, or S. aureus, is a growing problem in New Hampshire and in hospitals throughout the country, according to DHHS. The infections are common in hospitals, nursing homes, gymnasiums, athletic training rooms. They are also common to people who misuse intravenous drugs.
The problem with S. aureus is that it has the ability to adapt and evolve quickly, staying a step ahead of the medications used to treat it.
“It’s a frightening evolutionary arms race between the human immune system and pathogens,” he said.
Antibiotics have been around since penicillin was discovered in the 1940s.
“It’s amazing how effective penicillin was,” he said. “But the resistance end of things on the bacteria side, bacteria are really good at evolving resistance to those drugs.”
Griswold’s work focuses on lysins, which are enzymes that are produced by microbes and associated viruses. Lysins have shown great potential to treat S. aureus.
“Lysins are one of the most promising next-generation antibiotics. They kill drug-sensitive and drug-resistant bacteria with equal efficacy, they can potentially suppress new resistance phenotypes, and they also have this laser-like precision,” he said.
The problem with lysins is that they can trigger a response in the human immune system.
“The human immune system is super complicated. Anything that gets into your body that shouldn’t be there, like a foreign protein component, any non-native thing, sends up little red flags,” he said.
Griswold is working to engineer lysins that can hide from the system, and keep their MRSA-fighting powers.
“We pull the flags down so that they’re not there and the human immune system doesn’t see it,” he said.
Griswold is part of an engineering team that engineered and patented F12, a new lysin-based antibacterial agent that hides from the immune system.
F12 is the first lysin-based treatment with the potential to be used multiple times on a single patient, making it ideal to treat particularly persistent drug-resistant and drug-sensitive infections.
Preclinical studies showed the efficacy of F12 does not diminish with repeated doses, while two other anti-MRSA lysin treatments currently in clinical trials are only designed to be used a single time. F12 could be ready for human clinical trials by 2023.