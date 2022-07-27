FILE PHOTO: Long March-5B Y2 rocket, carrying the core module of China's space station Tianhe, takes off from Wenchang

FILE PHOTO: A Long March-5B Y2 rocket, carrying a core module of China's space station Tianhe, takes off from Wenchang Space Launch Center in Hainan province, China, on April 29, 2021. 

 CHINA DAILY VIA REUTERS

Debris from a Chinese rocket is set to crash to Earth some time over the next few days, with the potential for wreckage to land across a wide swathe of the globe.

Part of a Long March 5B rocket China launched on July 24 will make an uncontrolled reentry around July 31, according to the Aerospace Corp., a nonprofit based in El Segundo, California, that receives U.S. funding.