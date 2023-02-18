Big changes are coming soon to the search engines you use daily. They will push out AI-powered search results that chew up existing sources of information on the web and spit out more conversational, summarized and sometimes incorrect responses.

Microsoft unveiled its new Bing at a big event in February and has made the ChatGPT-powered search engine available as a beta to a select number of people, with a waitlist to test it out. Google recently previewed its own take on AI chatbot results called Bard, though it will not be available to the public until a later date.