Earth’s core-mantle boundary

An illustration shows how the jagged layer along Earth’s core-mantle boundary interacted with seismic waves from earthquakes that struck in various spots around the Southern Hemisphere. Those waves were then recorded by sensors in Antarctica.  

 Drs. Edward Garnero and Mingming Li/Arizona State University

For decades, scientists have debated the nature and origin of what some experts consider the most anomalous and enigmatic layer of Earth's deep interior: the boundary between its scorching hot liquid outer core and the solid mantle that surrounds it.

New measurements from 15 seismic stations buried in the snow across Antarctica have revealed that this weird boundary layer, nearly 2,000 miles deep, may have once been part of the surface. The evidence suggests that at subduction zones, where one tectonic plate dives beneath another, ancient ocean floor gets thrust down and drops to the bottom of the mantle over hundreds of millions of years.