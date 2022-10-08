FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows Elon Musk image on smartphone and printed Twitter logos

FILE PHOTO: An image of Elon Musk is seen on a smartphone placed on printed Twitter logos in this picture illustration taken April 28, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

In text messages released in legal documents last week, dozens of powerful people buzzed in Elon Musk's ears about what he should do - and whom he should hire - when he takes over Twitter.

One person suggested a "Blake Masters type" for "vice president" of enforcement, referring to the Republican Senate nominee in Arizona who has fanned the culture wars and disavowed the neo-Nazis who publicly embrace his immigration views. Another suggested Emil Michael, a former Uber executive who stepped down in a cloud of scandal. Mathias Döpfner, the conservative German media magnate, nominated himself to run the site.