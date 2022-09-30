Elon Musk faces skeptics as Tesla gets ready to unveil 'Optimus' robot

A "Tesla Bot" humanoid robot prototype is seen in this undated handout image. 

 TESLA/VIA REUTERS

SAN FRANCISCO - Elon Musk wants to solve for one of the toughest problems in robotics and artificial intelligence: a machine that can replace a human.

For years, companies including Amazon and Google have worked to create robots that are able to move and - in a feat that is deceptively challenging - pick up or work on items with mechanized claws or hands.