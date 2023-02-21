Stantec - pic1

Stantec has been providing comprehensive aviation consulting services to the Claremont Municipal Airport continually since 1965, and the company is proud of its track record and the many successful improvements that have been implemented at the airport. Over the past five years, several infrastructure upgrades have been implemented, including the construction of a new terminal building, the rehabilitation of the terminal apron, and the rehabilitation of Runway 11-29.

New terminal building