Stantec has been providing comprehensive aviation consulting services to the Claremont Municipal Airport continually since 1965, and the company is proud of its track record and the many successful improvements that have been implemented at the airport. Over the past five years, several infrastructure upgrades have been implemented, including the construction of a new terminal building, the rehabilitation of the terminal apron, and the rehabilitation of Runway 11-29.
New terminal building
Stantec was the prime consultant for the design and construction administration/inspection of a new 1,920-square-foot terminal building. The project also included the demolition of an existing terminal building/historical hangar, which required historical mitigation through the New Hampshire Division of Historical Resources.
The new terminal building includes a common area with exposed trusses in a nod to the design of the previous historical hangar as well as high ceilings and large windows that provide an impressive view of the airfield. The terminal also includes a kitchenette, bathrooms, offices, and a conference room, meeting the objectives of the airport while providing a common meeting space for local and passing-through pilots.
Terminal apron rehabilitation
In 2020, the terminal apron was rehabilitated. The existing apron had severe longitudinal and transverse cracking, with grass growing up through the pavement cracks, long enough to be mowed. It goes without saying that the pavement needed to be upgraded. The rehabilitation included the reclamation of the existing base gravels and surface pavement and installation of new pavement meeting FAA standard specifications. Reclaiming asphalt and base gravel is a common practice within the world of airport improvements, meeting sustainability objectives by utilizing the recycled materials, while also providing a strong and well-drained base material. The design also included a positive limiting barrier concrete apron around the fuel farm, meeting New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services standards as required for a fueling facility.
Rehabilitation of Runway 11-29
Like the terminal apron, the runway was in poor condition with large cracks, creating the potential for foreign object debris and safety concerns. The runway was rehabilitated, utilizing a similar method of reclaiming the existing base gravel and pavement, and installation of new pavement in the summer of 2022. This project included the removal and replacement of runway electrical infrastructure and overall drainage improvements. After conducting a drainage evaluation, it was determined that re-lining the existing drainage pipes with ultraviolet-cured lining was both a cost-effective and innovative solution to address concerns around the existing drainage infrastructure, which was constructed in the 1950s.
An 18B Survey (AC 150/5300-18B) is the final project associated with the runway improvements and is currently underway and expected to be completed in early 2023, making the runway and airport fully compliant with FAA regulations.