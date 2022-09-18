N.H. Environmental Educators wants to grow its network and outreach.
The great outdoors can be almost any space you dream up: playground, classroom, gym, workspace, kitchen, spa, theater and more.
Whatever reason gets you out into the fresh air, one group of educators wants to help you celebrate that enthusiasm and share it with others, and encourage you to learn about your impact on the natural world.
Formed in 1979, New Hampshire Environmental Educators is a nonprofit organization committed to elevating environmental education in the Granite State, a mission it achieves in several ways.
“We support both formal and informal educators through networking events, professional development opportunities, and distributing resources,” explained Leigh Ann Reynolds, president of NHEE’s volunteer board.
When discussing environmental education itself, she emphasized it is “so important.”
“We as people are part of this huge system that is interconnected, and our actions influence the system in both positive and negative ways,” she said. “In order for people to make informed decisions about the environment, we all need to have a baseline understanding of how people play a role in the larger system.”
Get Outside Grant
To help achieve this baseline, Reynolds mentioned NHEE’s recently launched initiative, Get Outside Grant, which will help schools and nonprofit organizations provide students hands-on, experiential outdoor field trip/learning opportunities.
“We are especially interested in supporting experiences that involve observation and exploration directly ‘in’ nature,” she said.
Reynolds said NHEE is also interested in promoting inquiry-based and phenomena-based science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) instruction.
“This type of instruction is where the teacher becomes the guide as students choose a real-world phenomenon that they are curious about,” she said. “Students come up with lots of questions and use scientific inquiry and problem-solving skills to uncover the answers.”
She referred to this approach as multi-disciplinary.
“It weaves in many subjects, including but not limited to STEM,” she added. “Students become active participants in their learning and have lots of input.”
Supporting local initiatives
One example of students as active participants is Seacoast Students 4 Sustainability (SS4S), a new nonprofit organization led by youth who are advocating and fostering environmental progress within Seacoast communities.
“They reached out to us and mentioned that they are creating a composting curriculum to encourage teachers and students to create schoolwide composting,” noted Reynolds, who said NHEE is now helping to promote it.
“They have received quite a few responses offering resources and support for their initiative,” she added. “Getting more youth active and involved in environmental education is a huge priority for us, so we are excited to see groups like SS4S forming and want to do all that we can to help them achieve their mission.”
As for the immediate future, she said they are focused on their Get Outside Grant and will continue to share resources and upcoming events through the NHEE network. NHEE representatives will also attend Granite Outdoor Alliance’s outdoor-lifestyle festival in Littleton on Saturday, Oct. 1.
“We’ll have a table set up with information about NHEE and our organizational members,” Reynolds said. “It’s a wonderful opportunity for folks to learn more about us and all of the wonderful environmental education events and programs happening around the state. It should be a lot of fun.”
Check out the website
To learn more about NHEE, including various partners, visit nhee.org.
Other resources you can find on the website include a New Hampshire map of organizations offering environmental education; an introduction to the N.H. Children in Nature Coalition, including a link to download a “Nature Clubs for Families Kit”; and a resource board with links to things like upcoming educator opportunities with the UNH Cooperative Extension and environmental educator-related job listings.
“We are a welcoming community passionate about the natural world,” added Reynolds. “We are always looking for new ideas, partners, and initiatives so please reach out. I would be happy to chat with anyone who is interested in environmental education.”