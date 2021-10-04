Facebook and Instagram appeared to be partially reconnected to the global internet on Monday afternoon, nearly six hours into an outage that paralyzed the social media platform.
Facebook and many apps in its suite of social media and chat services went dark for hours Monday in a widespread outage that appeared to affect users globally.
Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger were unreachable for many users, who instead saw a spinning wheel on their apps that never loaded.
Facebook spokesman Andy Stone tweeted that the company was aware of the issues and was “working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience.”
Reports on DownDetector suggest users across the U.S., in Egypt, in Serbia and many other places were impacted.
The issues began at about 11:39 a.m. EST.
“Something happened internally at Facebook that messed with their network settings on how Facebook talks to the rest of the world and accesses the internet,” said Courtney Nash, senior research analyst at security company Verica.
The issue seemed to be with Facebook’s border gateway protocol routes, or paths that allow routers to exchange information, said Doug Madory, director of internet analysis for Kentik, a network monitoring company. Madory calls them the “underpinnings of how the internet operates.”
Facebook’s routes were withdrawn Monday morning, he said, and Facebook’s apps could not be found online because those routes contained the addresses of Facebook’s domain name system servers. DNS systems translate familiar web addresses, such as facebook.com, into a string of numbers that computers can read. When the servers have issues communicating, it can make websites unreachable.
The outage appeared to be global, Madory said, and it’s nearly unheard of to have such a large company go down for so long.
“This is massive,” Madory said. “It’s completely dead.”
It’s also possible the outage was affecting other internet services, Nash said. When the services went down, so many users tried to load the sites that it caused a run on traffic on the internet’s DNS infrastructure.
“The reason these failures are so crazy is because there’s so much interconnectiveness of the internet we rely on,” Nash said.
Similar outages from other tech companies have been due to internal network configuration changes that caused errors, he said.
As is typical when one social media site goes down, people flocked to another one to vent their issues. Twitter was full of Facebook and Instagram users checking in on other’s statuses.
“Oh no!” one user tweeted, with the hashtag #instagramdown.
Others were grateful for the break. “No worries, just leave it like that,” another user tweeted.
Twitter, the company, also got in on the chatter. “hello literally everyone,” its official account tweeted.
The outage comes as Facebook faces increased scrutiny following a whistleblower leaking tens of thousands of pages of documents, which she says shows the company has been negligent in eliminating violence and misinformation.