Many of us know the dread of a phone battery on 1 percent and the panic of watching its screen flicker out. But rushing to plug your phone into a public charging station in a hotel, airport or cafe could be risky, according to a recent warning from the FBI.

"Bad actors have figured out ways to use public USB ports to introduce malware and monitoring software onto devices," FBI Denver wrote in a tweet. "Avoid using free charging stations in airports, hotels or shopping centers." Its advice: Carry your own charger and USB cord and use an electrical outlet to power up your device instead.