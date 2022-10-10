FedEx robot
Buy Now

Roxo, FedEx’s autonomous delivery robot, was turning heads on Elm Street during its 10-minute trip from the Millyard to City Hall Plaza in Manchester on Aug. 6, 2019.

 David Lane/Union Leader

FedEx is ending the research and development of “Roxo” -- a same day delivery bot that was being developed alongside Manchester’s DEKA Research & Development Corp.

The FedEx SameDay Bots are often seen cruising around the Millyard and other areas of the Queen City. The bot debuted outside Manchester City Hall in August 2019 as a last-mile delivery technology and has since been tested in cities around the world.

FedEx robot
Buy Now

DEKA founder Dean Kamen, right, approaches Roxo, FedEx’s autonomous delivery robot, during an event at City Hall Plaza in Manchester on Aug. 6, 2019. FedEx Vice President Rebecca Yeung holds the microphone during the demonstration.
FedEx robot
Buy Now

A group of engineers from DEKA escort Roxo, FedEx’s autonomous delivery robot, down Elm Street in Manchester on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019. Manchester is the first city in the United States where FedEx will test the robotic delivery program.
Millyard and FedEx robot
Buy Now

A FedEx robot and its handler walk down Commercial Street past the Millie the Mill Girl statue in March 2021.