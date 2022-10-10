A group of engineers from DEKA escort Roxo, FedEx’s autonomous delivery robot, down Elm Street in Manchester on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019. Manchester is the first city in the United States where FedEx will test the robotic delivery program.
DEKA founder Dean Kamen, right, approaches Roxo, FedEx’s autonomous delivery robot, during an event at City Hall Plaza in Manchester on Aug. 6, 2019. FedEx Vice President Rebecca Yeung holds the microphone during the demonstration.
FedEx is ending the research and development of “Roxo” -- a same day delivery bot that was being developed alongside Manchester’s DEKA Research & Development Corp.
The FedEx SameDay Bots are often seen cruising around the Millyard and other areas of the Queen City. The bot debuted outside Manchester City Hall in August 2019 as a last-mile delivery technology and has since been tested in cities around the world.
The decision was announced in an Oct. 6 memo from Sriram Krishnasamy, chief transformation officer, on a new company strategy called DRIVE, aimed at helping the company’s financial goals.
“Although robotics and automation are key pillars of our innovation strategy, Roxo did not meet necessary near-term value requirements for DRIVE,” Krishnasamy wrote. “Although we are ending the research and development efforts, Roxo served a valuable purpose: to rapidly advance our understanding and use of robotic technology.”
Robotics 24/7, an industry publication, first reported the news.
Amazon also abandoned tests on its autonomous delivery robots called Scout as the company adjusts to slower sales growth, according to Bloomberg. The Seattle-based company started testing the technology in 2019.
A FedEx spokeswoman confirmed in an email to the Union Leader that the research and development of the same-day bot has ended as the company looks to “prioritize several nearer term opportunities,” such as robotic technology in its sorting facilities.
The platform for the delivery robot is iBot, a motorized wheelchair that is capable of climbing stairs developed by DEKA, the company founded by Manchester inventor Dean Kamen.
“We are immensely proud of our role in working with DEKA to advance this cutting-edge technology that has put it on the path to future implementation, and we remain committed to exploring last mile innovations that align with our business strategy,” the statement reads. “The collaboration with DEKA has been outstanding, and we will continue to explore compelling opportunities arising from the technologies we have developed together.”
Roxo means “purple” in Portuguese.
In 2019, the first autonomous delivery made in any U.S. city under the delivery bot program was a gift bag presented to Mayor Joyce Craig.
The 4-foot, 2-inch tall box-shaped robots also rolled down streets in cities from Dallas to Dubai. Although the bot made an appearance on “The Tonight Show,” it got a cold reception from residents and the likes of Mayor Bill de Blasio, according to media reports.
The battery-powered bot travels about 10 mph, has a range of 8 miles and can navigate streets, sidewalks, curbs and potholes, dodge pedestrians and even take the steps up to a home’s front door. The robot was designed to be able to carry packages as heavy as 100 pounds and calculate the optimal route to a delivery destination.
Kaman could not be reached for comment on Monday on what the ending of the program means for DEKA.