Firouz Naderi, a NASA official who oversaw the successful landing of two exploration rovers on Mars, a feat that vastly expanded human understanding of the Red Planet and made him a hero to fellow Iranian Americans, died June 9 at 77.

His death was announced on his social media pages. Dr. Naderi posted on Facebook last month that he had suffered a fall that left him paralyzed from the neck down. Other details were not immediately available.